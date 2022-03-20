Tortillas Are Being Recalled Over Allergen Contamination

The Salsa Texan, unsurprisingly based in Texas, is recalling regular and burrito-sized Coconut Flour Tortillas.

A notice shared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) says the tortillas may contain undeclared wheat. The clear plastic packaging for the tortillas says "Gluten-Free" on the label. "People who have allergies to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction," the company writes.

The tortillas were distributed through sales on social media as well as at farmers markets in Texas in August and September of last year. So, the recall may be coming a little late. If you still have them around the house, the notice says that the market locations include Canton First Monday, Lucas, Texas Community Market, St. Michael’s, Red Tent Market at Willowbend, Luscombe Farm, Rockwall, Garland, and Heath.

Unfortunately, the recall also states that customers with Celiac disease and gluten sensitivities have reported getting ill after eating the tortillas. The company says the investigation showed that the problem stemmed from a "temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes."

Salsa Texan has suspended production until the FDA can confirm that the issues have been corrected. The notice on the FDA website includes contact information to get a refund from Salsa Texan. If you have still have the tortillas, it's recommended that you dispose of them.