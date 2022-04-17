The Tortilla Recall Has Expanded in New Alert

Salsa Texan recalled some of its tortillas back in March. On April 15, the company expanded that recall in an announcement shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The Texas-based company has recalled its regular- and burrito-sized tortilla packages labeled as Coconut Flour Tortillas and Blended Flour Tortillas. (Though, ultimately, the company is recalling all of its tortillas.) Both of those packages may contain wheat and milk. They are mislabeled and could cause a serious or even life-threatening reaction in individuals who have allergies to these items.

Salsa Texan recalled just the Coconut Flour Tortillas in March. Those packages say “Gluten Free” on the label, which is not accurate if there is wheat in there. Now, in addition to Blended Flour Tortillas, the company says some of the recalled items don't have any label at all. That means there are no best-by dates or lot codes that you can look for to ensure that you have tortillas that would not otherwise be part of the recall. Therefore, the company says, “all Salsa Texan flour tortillas [are] included in this recall.”

Both types of tortillas were sold nationally through mail order as well as at farmers markets around Texas. Those markets include Canton First Monday, Lucas, Texas Community Market, St. Michael’s, Red Tent Market at Willowbend, Luscombe Farm, Rockwall, Garland, and Heath, the notice states.

Distribution of Salsa Texan tortillas has been suspended “until the FDA and the company are certain that the problem has been corrected,” the new notice states. If you have these tortillas around the house, it is recommended that you throw them out or return them for a refund.