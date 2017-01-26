Tostitos' New Bag Can Tell if You've Been Drinking and Request an Uber

A huge platter of nachos, chips and queso, or even just chips and salsa are as integral to enjoying the Super Bowl as buffalo wings, beer, and watching the Patriots lose. That's probably why Tostitos has created a new bag of chips that can detect when you've been drinking and even request an Uber for you to get home safely. Really.

As first reported by Adweek, Tostitos teamed up with Uber and Mothers Against Drunk Driving to make the high-tech package, or "Party Safe" bag, which features sensors that can detect trace amounts of alcohol on your breath. If the package detects alcohol, a red steering wheel will flash on the front with the message, "Don't drink and drive." Then, all you have to do is tap the bag with your phone and it'll request an Uber ride for you, thanks to built-in NFC (near-field communication) technology. It even comes with a $10 Uber credit. Yes, all that in a bag of chips.