Tostitos’ 'Spiciest Chip Yet' Is Habanero Flavored

Tostitos is a Frito Lay brand, and Frito Lay is a Pepsi company. PepsiCo is headquartered in the “hamlet” of Purchase, New York, we just learned on Wikipedia. Hamlet is a play about vengeance, and, although its near relative revenge is a dish best served cold, you can now purchase Tostitos’ hottest chip ever in stores nationwide. Also, comedy celebrities Kate McKinnon and Dan Levy are attached to the product launch for some reason; wouldn’t it be fun to see them do some Shakespeare?

“Seasoned with real habanero pepper, the new chips offer a pop of spice in the fan-favorite bite-size shape,” a press release reads. The new flavor is purported to be Tostitos’ “spiciest chip ever” in the same release. Although Thrillist has yet to sample the new variety to judge the veracity of this claim, we can tell you that habaneros are rated “very hot” on the Scoville scale.

Tostitos habanero chips are now available in 11-ounce bags for about $4.30 at stores nationwide. The new flavor joins Tostitos’ original triangle chips, its strip, bite-sized, thin, and scoop shapes, its lime and salsa verde flavors, and its dips.