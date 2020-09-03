Tostitos Now Come Packed With the Crowd Noise of Your Favorite NFL Team
Have you ever wished your chips would talk to you?
Like everything else in 2020, the NFL season is going to be different than in years past. If you could save any one aspect that will be missing this season, you probably wouldn't choose your team's chants. (You should probably choose the ability to gather at games without the risk of getting and spreading a virus.) However, those chants one thing you can actually (more or less) salvage.
Tostitos is releasing tortilla chips with the logo of your favorite team on the front. (Okay, not every team is getting one, but 10 teams will have their own bag.) They're called FanTrack bags, and each is a limited edition sack o' chips that has "chip-activated motion sensors" that will play one of your team's chants every time you pour chips into a bowl.
Though, who uses a bowl? It's not going to chant "Skol!" if you just jam your hand in the opening repeatedly until the chips are gone. It's activated by tipping the bag. It's all kind of cheesy, but you'll probably feel different midseason when you're sick of watching games with no fans in the stands. The space between plays is going to seem like an eternity.
Unfortunately, it's going to take a little more work than just running to the store. You'll have to win the chips for your chance to choose between the Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
To get one, you can tweet @Tostitos with the hashtag #HomegateHeroEntry and you'll need to tag your favorite team, even if that team no longer has an actual name.
