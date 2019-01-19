There Will Be a Total Lunar Eclipse of a Supermoon on Sunday. Here's How to See It.

Yes, sometimes it seems like astronomers are just playing Mad Libs with the moon. The Super Blood Wolf Moon, as the event is being called by many, sounds like a deleted chapter title in a Harry Potter book. You don't have to say it. It's a lunar eclipse and supermoon that will arrive this weekend.
You can see a total lunar eclipse at the same time as a supermoon the night of January 20 into January 21. The moon isn't going to turn you into a wolf or seep blood. It will, however, be large, beautiful, and hued red. A total lunar eclipse doesn't come along very often, and it's easy to see even under the bright lights of a city. So, it's absolutely worth the effort to get out and stare up at it for a while, but not because of blood magic or werewolves or other fantasy novel tropes. But simply because it's going to be stunning.
When does the lunar eclipse start?
Around 12:12am EST on the morning of January 21, the moon will succumb to a reddish, coppery color, a product of the arrival of totality, the moment when the moon is fully eclipsed, per EarthSky. It will be the first total lunar eclipse to be visible in the United States in nearly three years.
The full event will take place over several hours even though totality takes place over a relatively short amount of time. It will be visible across North and South America, as well as parts of western Europe and Africa.
The January supermoon, which takes place when a new or full moon is within 90% of its closest approach to Earth, is the first of three in 2019. The supermoon trio arrives one after another in the early part of the year. January's will be followed by supermoons on February 19 and March 21, the first of which will be the largest, as the moon will be at its closest approach of the three events. At the February date, the moon will be just 221,734 miles from Earth, according to EarthSky.
What is a lunar eclipse?
A lunar eclipse occurs when the moon enters Earth's shadow. Despite sitting in the shadow of our planet, some sunlight still gets to the moon after it passes through the Earth's atmosphere, which filters out the sun's blue light, per NASA, turning the moon red.
There are three types of lunar eclipses. The rarest of them is a total lunar eclipse, which is what will be visible on January 20-21. This takes place when the sun, Earth, and moon are in perfect alignment. The Earth is nestled between the moon and sun. When it's anything but perfectly aligned, you will see a partial eclipse.
Why is it called a Super Blood Wolf Moon?
As alluded to above, it's a ridiculous name. It carries the "super" because there's a supermoon. Some people will refer to a total lunar eclipse as a blood moon because of the coppery color the moon adopts during totality. You can just say eclipse. If you call an eclipse a blood moon it sounds like you're about to perform some dark magic ritual.
A wolf moon is often the name for the first full moon in January, according to some sources, but it doesn't really explain anything and it doesn't need to be called a wolf moon.
When is the next lunar eclipse?
There are five eclipses taking place in 2019, two of which are lunar eclipses. However, this is the last total lunar eclipse until May 26, 2021.
