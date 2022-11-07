A Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse Takes Place Tonight & It's the Last One for 3 Years

Stargazers have a rare opportunity on the morning of November 8. A total lunar eclipse will be visible across four continents. It's the last chance we will have to catch a total lunar eclipse for three years.

You may see a total lunar eclipse referred to as a blood moon because the event will turn the full moon a ruddy red color as the moon slips into Earth's shadow.

A lunar eclipse happens with the moon, Earth, and sun are aligned. Due to that formation, the Earth's shadow covers all or part of the lunar surface. A total lunar eclipse separates itself from a partial lunar eclipse because the moon is completely covered in the Earth's shadow. It doesn't go dark because sunlight makes its way around the Earth to the surface of the moon, turning the lunar surface a coppery red color, according to NASA.

How to see the total lunar eclipse

The celestial event will be visible for stargazers in North and Central America, Asia, Australia, the Pacific Islands, and parts of South America.

The moon will enter the outer edge of Earth's shadow at 3:02 am EST on November 8. At that time, the moon will dim and get darker as more of the Earth's shadow covers its surface. When it reaches totality, the surface will take on that red hue. Totality will start at 5:17 am, per NASA, and continue through 6:42 am.

You don't need any special equipment to view a lunar eclipse. Furthermore, unlike a solar eclipse, there is no danger in staring at it without some kind of device. You can just head outside and stare up at that big beautiful moon.

You'll have to get up pretty early to catch it, but it is your last chance to see a total lunar eclipse until March 14, 2025, NASA says.