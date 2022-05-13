The Super Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse Will Turn the Moon Red This Weekend

A red moon will hang in the sky over the US Sunday night.

A total lunar eclipse will take place on the night of May 15. For the first time this year, the moon will sit inside the Earth's shadow or umbra, blocking the reflection of sunlight during the night of a full moon.

NASA says the moon will slide into the Earth's shadow starting around 10:15 pm ET. Totality, the period when the moon is fully ensconced in the Earth's shadow, will begin around 11:30 pm and last for almost an hour and a half.

The period of totality is marked by the entirety of what we see of the moon being covered by the Earth's shadow, a period when it will turn a ruddy red. That's when you want to be out looking at the moon. Prior to that point, the moon will simply show some of Earth's shadow. It won't get that red hue until totality begins.