Forget 2024, It's Time to Start Planning for the 2026 Solar Eclipse

In roughly five months, the much-anticipated celestial show of the year is taking place. We are, of course, talking about the total solar eclipse, which is set to happen exactly on April 8, 2024.

Stargazing fans and space enthusiasts are already excited, and the travel industry has been in high gear organizing trips, experiences, and events that are eclipse-oriented. There are happenings taking place on any physical plane, really. Events are already organized across the US and North America, and there are cruises with tailored itineraries to be in the best position possible to see the eclipse in April. And if neither sea or land works for you, don't worry—you could even watch the eclipse from the actual air, as there are even flights from which you'd be able to see it.

Pretty wild, isn't it? Well, there is something even wilder about eclipse travel. Since many of the proposed trips and viewing experiences are already sold out—and because the demand has been pretty high in the US—some travel websites and tour organizers are already thinking ahead. You know, to give a chance to everyone to experience the eclipse at some point.

Thankfully, tours, cruises, and experience packages for the planet's next total solar eclipse are already very much open for booking. The next total solar eclipse will take place on August 12, 2026, and this time the path of totality will pass through parts of Spain, Portugal, and Iceland.