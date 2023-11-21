Airbnb Searches Are Up Almost 300% Along the Solar Eclipse's Path of Totality

The much-anticipated total solar eclipse, which is coming up in just a few months in April 2024, has the travel industry in a string. From event organizers to travel companies and hotels, everyone is wired towards the big celestial event, and while the majority of eclipse-oriented travelers have already nailed down their plans, some of them are still looking for places to stay along the path of totality.

If you thought that not-so-many people were still on the hunt for an accommodation to witness the total solar eclipse, you might have to think again. Airbnb just released its outlook on travel trends for 2024 and, according to the vacation rental platform's data, searches for listings within the US path of totality during the period of April 4 through April 7 (the eclipse will take place on April 8) have absolutely skyrocketed. Specifically, bookings along the path of totality have increased almost 300% compared to the same time period in 2023.

The trend isn't limited to Airbnbs, either. RVshare recently announced similar findings, reporting a 324% increase in bookings on its RV rental marketplace over the April 8 weekend when compared to Memorial Day weekend, historically one of the busiest RV travel weekends of the year.

A few US cities, which, under normal circumstances, are not considered heavily-toured hotspots, have become highly coveted destinations during the eclipse period thanks to their placement along the path of totality. According to Airbnb, more and more travelers are looking for homes in Kerrville, Texas; Louisville, Kentucky; and Indianapolis, Indiana.

All three towns are lucky to be placed along the path of totality, but they aren't, of course, the only ones. If you couldn't find your ideal accommodation in any of these cities, there are other towns in Texas, Kentucky, Indiana, and other states where your luck might be a little better. GreatAmericanEclipse.com recently released a slew of helpful maps and data about the best spots to view the eclipse that aren't major cities, and those include a few different towns in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, and Maine.