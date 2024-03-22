If You're Driving to See the Eclipse, AAA Has Some Advice

Luckily for you, AAA has got you covered, and it’s got some useful tips for all prospective eclipse-chasing roadtrippers out there.

First of all, once you decide which city you want to visit, you should absolutely figure out how you are going to get there and where to stay. According to AAA, driving might be your best option, since flights are currently either very expensive or sold out. The AAA also recommends that you stay with family or friends who live nearby to save money—AAA’s booking data show that hotels in the most popular cities in the path of totality are 48% more expensive during the eclipse weekend than the same time last year.

Another very important thing to consider is timing. When you choose to actually leave to embark on your trip is crucial, and some days will likely be much busier than others for drivers. Saturday, April 6, for example, is expected to be very busy for travel, and on that day, car rental service Hertz is reporting a 3,000% increase compared to last year in advance bookings for cities on the path of totality.

Finally, it’s paramount that wherever you end up driving, you do so safely, especially considering there will likely be extra traffic on those days. More specifically, AAA recommends the following: