The Parents Pulling Their Kids Out of School to Chase the Eclipse Together
Is there any better school lesson than what’s happening in the sky on April 8?
Dan, father to two girls, is a self-described “astronomy nerd.” In 2017, he took both of his daughters, who were five and seven years old at the time, on a journey to see the total solar eclipse, driving from their home in northern Indiana to southern Illinois to be in the path of totality. The drive took over seven hours—two more than planned because they hit traffic, likely surrounded by others with the same idea.
It was the first time he’d ever experienced a total solar eclipse and both he and his kids were swept away by its grandeur—a momentary spectacle that just couldn’t be replicated on a screen at home.
Ahead of the total solar eclipse happening this April, Dan is once again packing bags and hauling the family to southern Indiana the day before the eclipse to beat traffic, and he’s keeping his kids out of school on eclipse day itself, and possibly the following day.
Dan is one of many parents planning a family trip this April to witness the total solar eclipse, and for a good reason: It just doesn’t happen that often. On average, a total solar eclipse occurs once every 18 months, but experiencing one where you are is quite rare. If you stand in one place and wait for an eclipse to happen, according to Dr. Michael Kirk, a research scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, you’d be waiting approximately 350 years.
As this April’s eclipse will pass across the US, parents and teachers alike are trying to figure out the best way to take advantage of this moment with their kids. Some school districts plan to give students a day off so they can view it however they like, while others are distributing eclipse glasses and making the event a district-wide STEM activity.
In the northern half of Chautauqua County, New York—which is in the path of totality—all schools will be closed, and everyone is encouraged to “stay off the roads and to stay home” as a matter of traffic and safety due to what the county anticipates will be a massive local tourism event. Bell County, Texas, which is also on the path of totality, went beyond closing the schools to declare a state of emergency as it prepares for its influx of eclipse-gazing visitors.
But most children and teenagers in the US will likely be indoors and in class during the eclipse, without as much as a hall pass. (Some will even be in classrooms without windows.) And as many space-loving parents tell you, this is too big of an event to wait for for a permission slip to leave campus.
For many parents in the r/Space Reddit community, family trips for the eclipse have been in the works for a while, with some, like Dan, planning to travel many hours and many miles just to see it from the best viewing place possible. “I’m flying with my two school-aged kids halfway across the country for three days for it,” said Redditor JiveDonkey, who’s heading from Atlanta to Texas. “I went to Nebraska for the eclipse in 2017 and it was phenomenal. I’ve been telling them I would take them for seven years now.”
“We're taking the kids out of school for Monday and Tuesday to watch the eclipse at the National Museum of the United States Air Force,” Redditor WisconsinWolverine explained.
“This is a memorable and totally worth it experience,” said one parent, in the Reddit thread. “Will my daughter remember any random school day for the rest of her life? No. Will she remember this spectacle of nature? Absolutely yes.”
Dad Dane Davencourt from Lafayette, Louisiana, plans to drive roughly six hours with his five-year old daughter to Dallas, Texas. He isn’t really concerned about his kid not being old enough to grasp the concept of a total solar eclipse. To him, traveling with her to experience it together is more than enough.
“I’m particularly fond of expressing to her the importance of the stars and sky and moon for navigation,” Davencourt said. “Being divorced and living apart from her half the time, it’s a meaningful way for us to connect, knowing we can see the same stars and share the same moon on the phone despite not being together.”
Dan is confident sharing this moment with his kids will be well worth pulling them out of school, especially given how much his daughters loved it the first time. “They do remember the trip, and fondly,” Dan shared. “They remember the long car ride, the glasses, and how it got so dark that streetlights and company signage automatically came on—and they remember the excitement of an adventure.”