The Parents Pulling Their Kids Out of School to Chase the Eclipse Together

For many parents in the r/Space Reddit community, family trips for the eclipse have been in the works for a while, with some, like Dan, planning to travel many hours and many miles just to see it from the best viewing place possible. “I’m flying with my two school-aged kids halfway across the country for three days for it,” said Redditor JiveDonkey, who’s heading from Atlanta to Texas. “I went to Nebraska for the eclipse in 2017 and it was phenomenal. I’ve been telling them I would take them for seven years now.”

“We're taking the kids out of school for Monday and Tuesday to watch the eclipse at the National Museum of the United States Air Force,” Redditor WisconsinWolverine explained.

“This is a memorable and totally worth it experience,” said one parent, in the Reddit thread. “Will my daughter remember any random school day for the rest of her life? No. Will she remember this spectacle of nature? Absolutely yes.”

Dad Dane Davencourt from Lafayette, Louisiana, plans to drive roughly six hours with his five-year old daughter to Dallas, Texas. He isn’t really concerned about his kid not being old enough to grasp the concept of a total solar eclipse. To him, traveling with her to experience it together is more than enough.

“I’m particularly fond of expressing to her the importance of the stars and sky and moon for navigation,” Davencourt said. “Being divorced and living apart from her half the time, it’s a meaningful way for us to connect, knowing we can see the same stars and share the same moon on the phone despite not being together.”

Dan is confident sharing this moment with his kids will be well worth pulling them out of school, especially given how much his daughters loved it the first time. “They do remember the trip, and fondly,” Dan shared. “They remember the long car ride, the glasses, and how it got so dark that streetlights and company signage automatically came on—and they remember the excitement of an adventure.”