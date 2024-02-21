These Flights Will Give You Prime Seats to the Total Solar Eclipse

As the travel industry gets ready for the total solar eclipse on April 8, some space enthusiasts are still trying to figure out where they're going to place themselves to see it. Some of them, are planning to be, quite literally, in the sky.

Yesterday, Delta Air Lines announced it is offering an eclipse flight on April 8. That means that the carrier will offer a special flight from Austin to Detroit to maximize the time, for passengers, spent in the path of totality during the event. The flight in question is #1218, and it will depart from Austin at 12:15 pm (CT). However, the airline already confirmed that all seats for that flight have already been bought, and the special eclipse flight is already sold out.

But do not fret! If you're still looking to try and catch the eclipse from 30,000 feet above the ground, there are still some flights that might let you do so, courtesy of both Delta and Southwest. If additional eclipse flights are added by other airlines, we will update this space to reflect all your booking options.

On April 8, Delta will fly five additional routes offering prime viewing opportunities. These are:

Delta Flight #5699 : departs Detroit at 2:59 pm EST for Westchester, New York

: departs Detroit at 2:59 pm EST for Westchester, New York Delta Flight #924 : departs Los Angeles at 8:40 am PST for Dallas

: departs Los Angeles at 8:40 am PST for Dallas Delta Flight #2869 : departs Los Angeles 9:00 am PST for San Antonio

: departs Los Angeles 9:00 am PST for San Antonio Delta Flight #1001 : departs Salt Lake City at 10:08 am MST for San Antonio

: departs Salt Lake City at 10:08 am MST for San Antonio Delta Flight #1683: departs Salt Lake City at 9:55 am MST for Austin



On the same day—as Thrillist previously reported—Southwest will fly these routes, which, according to the airline, may cross the path of totality. These are:

Southwest Flight #1252 : departs Dallas (Love Field) at 12:45 pm CDT for Pittsburgh

: departs Dallas (Love Field) at 12:45 pm CDT for Pittsburgh Southwest Flight #1721 : departs Austin at 12:50 pm CDT for Indianapolis

: departs Austin at 12:50 pm CDT for Indianapolis Southwest Flight #1910 : departs St. Louis at 1:20 pm CDT for Houston (Hobby)

: departs St. Louis at 1:20 pm CDT for Houston (Hobby) Southwest Flight #955 : departs Dallas (Love Field) at 12:50 pm CDT for Chicago (Midway)

: departs Dallas (Love Field) at 12:50 pm CDT for Chicago (Midway) Southwest Flight #506 : departs Milwaukee at 1:05 pm CDT for Dallas (Love Field)

: departs Milwaukee at 1:05 pm CDT for Dallas (Love Field) Southwest Flight #1734 : departs Houston (Hobby) at 1:35 pm CDT for Indianapolis

: departs Houston (Hobby) at 1:35 pm CDT for Indianapolis Southwest Flight #1682 : departs Chicago (Midway) at 1:30 pm CDT for Austin

: departs Chicago (Midway) at 1:30 pm CDT for Austin Southwest Flight #3108: departs Nashville at 1:40 pm CDT for Dallas (Love Field)



While you're still in time to get tickets to hop on a total solar eclipse flight, make sure you do that soon—most of them are already selling out!