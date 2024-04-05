How to Livestream the Total Solar Eclipse from Home for Free

The solution is simple: if you're not able to catch sight of the eclipse with your own eyes, make sure you fire up a livestream instead—even if it's just a plan B in case it gets suddenly cloudy before eclipse time where you are!

Luckily for you, there's plenty of free livestreams available out there to watch the total solar eclipse from your preferred screen, so we rounded up the best ones for your convenience. Make sure to bookmark these before Monday, so that you can easily access them in time!

NASA's solar eclipse livestream

Of course, the first one worthy of mention is NASA's livestream. As Dr. Michael Kirk, a research scientist in the Heliophysics Science Division at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, previously told Thrillist, NASA’s eclipse broadcast is your best bet to avoid FOMO.

"Even if you have to work or you're in school or something, you can still be a part of the celebration, because it really is nationwide," Dr. Kirk said. "And we want to include everybody."

NASA's livestream will be broadcasting with telescope views and expert commentary from several locations along the path of totality—so hopefully at least one of them isn't cloudy—and the stream will be live from 1 to 4 pm ET on Monday, April 8. You can even submit any questions you have while watching by sharing questions in the YouTube stream's chat using the hashtag #askNASA.