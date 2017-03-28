This Map Shows How Long You'll Have to Drive to See the Total Solar Eclipse

From staying up to see a meteor shower to traveling for a glimpse of the northern lights, witnessing nature's most beautiful spectacles often involves being in the right place at the right time. Thankfully, someone's created a helpful map that will show you how long you'll have to drive in order to experience a rare astronomical event visible across the United States this year: the total solar eclipse.

On Monday, August 21, the total eclipse of the Sun will be visible all the way across the continental US, but only along a fairly narrow path -- the ominous-sounding "path of totality" -- extending over a dozen states from Oregon to South Carolina. That's where you need to be if you want to truly experience the solar eclipse, or when the moon blocks the sun and causes a few minutes of night-like darkness in the middle of the day. The map (shown in full below) from GreatAmericanEclipse.com will show you approximately how long it'll take for you to drive to the nearest point along the path.