What to Expect of the Solar Eclipse Outside the Path of Totality

But what do those percentages mean, exactly? They mean that depending on the totality range of your location, you’ll see different versions of the eclipse. Dr. Michael Kirk, a research scientist in the Heliophysics Science Division at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, recently explained to Thrillist what those percentages stand for from an Earth-viewing perspective.

"If you are somewhere between 60% and 80%, you're going to have a very similar experience, in that you're gonna get a crescent sun," Dr. Kirk said. "The size of the crescent is going to be a little bit different between the two, but it's largely going to be the same [experience]."

Between 80% and 99%, it's a little better, according to Dr. Kirk. "It's a little bit neater," he explained. "Because the sun becomes a fingernail, like a little sliver." Then of course, if you're in 100% totality, you won't see the sun at all, as it will be completely obscured by the moon.

This doesn't mean that everything below 60% is bad. "You're [still] going to see a neat thing," said Dr. Kirk. According to him, you won't have the same "whoa" reaction as the higher percentages, but you'll still be able to marvel at a pretty rare phenomenon.

If you're located in the lower percentage range, one suggestion Dr. Kirk offered is to look at the ground. "You can look at shadows on the ground and see crescent shadows," he said. "You can get a colander or make a pinhole projector and make pinholes in the shape of your name and get crests and images of your name on the ground. There's some cool stuff to do!"

Of course, this is all true if the weather is on your side. Cloud coverage can be a big bummer on eclipse day, and Dr. Kirk suggests you make plans to be really mobile to try and escape the clouds for a chance of witnessing some level of the total solar eclipse. Make sure to check the weather forecast on the days right before the event. Once that's done, you can think about how to make the most out of your experience—and don't forget to bring your solar eclipse glasses with you!