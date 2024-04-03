An Expert Guide to Taking Photos of a Total Solar Eclipse

Before you come at me—I know what I said before about taking photos during a total solar eclipse. Or better, I know what NASA scientists said before, and what they said was: Don't do it.

It's not because they want you to miss out on it, rather because they really want you to enjoy it. Reportedly, eclipse photography is really complicated, and unless you're equipped with the right camera and have a solid background in astrophotography, the chances of ending up with an unsatisfying final product are, unfortunately, pretty high.

However, for all those amateur photographers out there, there is a "but," if you want to read between the lines. In short, if you follow some key pieces of advice from real experts and try your hand at it, you might succeed at eclipse photography.

Luckily for you, we have precisely that to offer you—some key pieces of advice by one real expert, namely Keith Ladzinski, a National Geographic photographer and Emmy-nominated director. Below are Ladzinski's top tips for taking photos of the upcoming solar eclipse, as shared with Thrillist:

Choose the right camera

In theory, every camera works, but in relation to the total solar eclipse, Ladzinski feels strongly about Canon's EOS R series. Depending on what camera you choose within that series, you'll have a slightly different final result. According to him, full-frame cameras such as the EOS R5 or R8 give you high-quality photography, while APS-C cameras like the EOS R50 or R100 provide a larger sun disk thanks to their smaller sensor size.

The right lens is important too

Photographers will know this already. A camera's lens makes or breaks your photo, and you need to know which one to use on a given occasion. For the eclipse, Ladzinski recommends choosing a lens based on your desired sun or moon size relative to your camera's sensor. For example, if you're looking for a wide-angle shot during a solar eclipse, you should pick lenses like the RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM Lens or similar.