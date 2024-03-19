The Procrastinator's Guide to Solar Eclipse Travel

How to find accommodations for the total solar eclipse

We’re not going to lie to you. There are some eclipse chasers out there who have had their plans finalized and hotels booked for over one year. On top of that, some areas along the path of totality are already billing themselves as completely (or almost completely) sold out.

But don't worry too much. While some areas are particularly in demand for the eclipse due to their ideal positions on the path, they’re not the only ones that will grant you a perfect viewing experience. Mainly, it depends on how you look for a place, rather than directing too much attention on the where. You want to be on the path of totality, that’s for sure—but nobody said you necessarily have to book a hotel.

Airbnb might be one of your best options for last-minute eclipse travel planning. According to a recent study by the vacation rental platform, there are many more Airbnb properties along the path compared to the number of hotels. More specifically, Airbnbs outnumber hotels by more than 15 to one across North America.

If you’re still on the fence about renting out someone’s place and are more of a hotel aficionado, there’s a last-minute solution for you as well. Recently, Expedia launched a new feature to help you book a stay along the path of totality without having to open 1,000 different tabs on your laptop.

By heading over to the Expedia app, you can directly search “total solar eclipse” under the “Stays” category. Once you select the dates around the event, the app will automatically show you all the available stays within the path of totality, so that you can comfortably choose where to stay depending on location and price.

Last-minute accommodation solutions don’t end here. If you’re in the mood for some good old camping, campsite booking platform Hipcamp might be able to help you figure your eclipse plans out. While demand for campsites during the eclipse is skyrocketing, you can still find available solutions on the path of totality thanks to Hipcamp’s new list, featuring more than 45 top-rated campsites in the path of totality—and they’re all still with availability as of this writing.

Or you could even go the RV route, instead. Reportedly, RVshare bookings for the eclipse also spiked incredibly high, reaching an increase of nearly 660% on the platform compared to Memorial Day weekend 2024 (which is considered the unofficial start of RV season). However, even if there is a surge in demand, there are still plenty of RVs ready to be booked for the eclipse. According to RVshare, there are still thousands available in Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Kentucky, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Alternatively—and hear us out—you could opt for a brewery, or a winery even. We’re actually not kidding on this one, as Harvest Hosts, the private camping network, connects RVers looking for overnight stays with small businesses offering them, like wineries, breweries, and farms. Ahead of the total solar eclipse, Harvest Hosts has put together a map of the best locations for viewing, and it is reporting that more than 50% of hosts in the path of totality still have availability for eclipse stays.

Where to find eclipse-related events

Another big last-minute thing to plan is, of course, how to attend events surrounding the event itself. If you’d rather do that instead of simply sitting in a backyard and looking up at the sky, that is.

Your best bet for a quick solution to the dilemma could be attending a free public event. And don’t worry—there are many of those! For starters, many national and state parks are hosting eclipse bashes on April 8, and you can learn which ones are doing so and what kind of event they’re hosting by visiting this website.