The Procrastinator's Guide to Solar Eclipse Travel
Everything you need to know to plan a last-minute trip for the big celestial event of the year.
We’ve all been there. You want to see your favorite artist perform and, somehow, you completely miss out on tickets going on sale, and end up with nothing in your hands. It’s not you, and your head is not in the clouds—it’s a communal event, really. Sometimes, even the biggest events fly way over our head, and we end up either missing out on them or scrambling to make it just in time.
Luckily for you, though, no matter how big the event, tickets for mother nature’s shows can’t really sell out, regardless of how late your alarm goes off. In case you haven’t heard, on April 8, the year’s biggest celestial event is taking place, namely the total solar eclipse, which will be visible along a path of totality crossing North America.
According to both scientists and eclipse chasers alike, it is truly an event you don’t want to miss out on, so if you haven’t planned anything for it yet, it’s time for you to gather all the knowledge you can and set your sights for the path of totality. Don’t worry, we’re here to help you do this—which is why we came up with this ultimate guide to last-minute eclipse travel. You know, so that you can still get front row tickets to nature’s greatest show of the year.
Where, exactly, is the path of totality?
The next total solar eclipse will be viewable from North America, beginning near Mazatlan, Mexico around 11:07 am PDT on April 8. According to NASA’s maps, the path of totality—namely, the locations in which you’ll actually be able to experience the sun being covered completely by the moon—will then enter Texas and stretch along a northeastern path touching Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. It will then exit the US, enter Canada, and exit off the Atlantic coast of Newfoundland at 5:16 pm NDT.
How to find accommodations for the total solar eclipse
We’re not going to lie to you. There are some eclipse chasers out there who have had their plans finalized and hotels booked for over one year. On top of that, some areas along the path of totality are already billing themselves as completely (or almost completely) sold out.
But don't worry too much. While some areas are particularly in demand for the eclipse due to their ideal positions on the path, they’re not the only ones that will grant you a perfect viewing experience. Mainly, it depends on how you look for a place, rather than directing too much attention on the where. You want to be on the path of totality, that’s for sure—but nobody said you necessarily have to book a hotel.
Airbnb might be one of your best options for last-minute eclipse travel planning. According to a recent study by the vacation rental platform, there are many more Airbnb properties along the path compared to the number of hotels. More specifically, Airbnbs outnumber hotels by more than 15 to one across North America.
If you’re still on the fence about renting out someone’s place and are more of a hotel aficionado, there’s a last-minute solution for you as well. Recently, Expedia launched a new feature to help you book a stay along the path of totality without having to open 1,000 different tabs on your laptop.
By heading over to the Expedia app, you can directly search “total solar eclipse” under the “Stays” category. Once you select the dates around the event, the app will automatically show you all the available stays within the path of totality, so that you can comfortably choose where to stay depending on location and price.
Last-minute accommodation solutions don’t end here. If you’re in the mood for some good old camping, campsite booking platform Hipcamp might be able to help you figure your eclipse plans out. While demand for campsites during the eclipse is skyrocketing, you can still find available solutions on the path of totality thanks to Hipcamp’s new list, featuring more than 45 top-rated campsites in the path of totality—and they’re all still with availability as of this writing.
Or you could even go the RV route, instead. Reportedly, RVshare bookings for the eclipse also spiked incredibly high, reaching an increase of nearly 660% on the platform compared to Memorial Day weekend 2024 (which is considered the unofficial start of RV season). However, even if there is a surge in demand, there are still plenty of RVs ready to be booked for the eclipse. According to RVshare, there are still thousands available in Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Kentucky, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
Alternatively—and hear us out—you could opt for a brewery, or a winery even. We’re actually not kidding on this one, as Harvest Hosts, the private camping network, connects RVers looking for overnight stays with small businesses offering them, like wineries, breweries, and farms. Ahead of the total solar eclipse, Harvest Hosts has put together a map of the best locations for viewing, and it is reporting that more than 50% of hosts in the path of totality still have availability for eclipse stays.
Where to find eclipse-related events
Another big last-minute thing to plan is, of course, how to attend events surrounding the event itself. If you’d rather do that instead of simply sitting in a backyard and looking up at the sky, that is.
Your best bet for a quick solution to the dilemma could be attending a free public event. And don’t worry—there are many of those! For starters, many national and state parks are hosting eclipse bashes on April 8, and you can learn which ones are doing so and what kind of event they’re hosting by visiting this website.
Alternatively, you can always count on NASA, too. By using this very handy official tool, you can search NASA-hosted or affiliated events on eclipse day based on time and location, and you can make plans to attend a fascinating event where you’ll very likely learn an extra thing or two about the celestial event.
Eclipse chasers looking for something even more vibrant will be pleased to know that there are also many festivals happening to celebrate the occasion. And don’t worry—there’s something for everyone, from music festivals, to science-focused ones, and even hot air balloon festivals. You can learn all about our favorite eclipse festivals in our latest guide.
What to bring on eclipse day
Listen, you don’t need much. And if you don’t want to listen to us, listen to Dr. Michael Kirk, a research scientist in the Heliophysics Science Division at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. You shouldn’t really worry about bringing your best camera because, as Kirk previously explained to Thrillist, your photos will likely not be as good. It’s not you, it’s just that eclipse photography is different, and professional photographers know how to do it right.
What you absolutely need to bring, though, are good and reliable eclipse glasses. These are necessary to protect your eyes, as you should never be looking at the sun with a naked eye. That means that the moments before and after totality, you should keep your eclipse glasses on, but you should take them off once totality hits and the sun is completely covered. Make sure you read where to get the safest and most reliable (AAS-approved) pair of eclipse glasses in our dedicated guide.
If you really want to go a little extra, eclipse chasers will tell you that you should bring a pair of binoculars as well, so that you can see the sun’s corona vividly during totality. Don’t stress about it being pro equipment, though—a solid pair of outdoors binoculars will do the trick.
Planning ahead for eclipse traffic
Finally, it is really, really important that you plan ahead for traffic, especially if you’re traveling by car.
You should expect roads in and around the path of totality to be extremely crowded on eclipse day—and possibly, the day before too, due to all those travelers coming in from far away to witness the phenomenon. And don’t underestimate the post-eclipse traffic, either. Reportedly, on occasion of previous eclipses, travelers had to face several extra hours of traffic once they hit the road right after the eclipse was over.
As Space.com points out, this year’s eclipse is supposed to create much more traffic than the 2017 eclipse, both because it lasts longer, has a wider path of totality, and because many large cities are on its path. To give you a sense of it, an analysis by GreatAmericanEclipse.com found that between one and four million people will travel to the path of totality this year.
Therefore, you should definitely play it smart, and make sure to keep an eye on traffic reports and live updates. An app like Google Maps, for example, will prove helpful. You can just choose the traffic option in the map details when you select a route, and it will make sure to get you where you need to go the quickest way possible.