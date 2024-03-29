What a Solar Eclipse Looks Like from Space, According to an Astronaut

Maybe you've seen a few extraordinary meteor showers in your life, and counted more than 30 shooting stars in one night only. Or maybe, you've dropped your jaw when an incredibly colorful and vivid aurora borealis painted the night sky above a US state one time. Maybe you've also already been in complete totality during a total solar eclipse, and were able to catch a glimpse of the sun's corona in all of its magnificence.

If you've witnessed one or more of those phenomena, then congratulations—you're definitely up there with the most passionate stargazers and eclipse chasers, as catching sight of any of those events is, statistically, pretty rare.

You know what's even rarer, though? Witnessing one of those events mentioned above… but from space. Former NASA astronaut and International Space Station Commander Terry Virts can definitely say he saw an eclipse from space in 2015—and according to him, it was a sight to behold.

Commander Virts, who recently announced a partnership with the fast-food chain Sonic ahead of the total solar eclipse on April 8, sat down with Thrillist and told us all about his eclipse experience—from the ones he's spotted on Earth to the one he witnessed from space.

Thrillist: Commander Virts, to start us off and give us an idea, can you tell us how many eclipses you've witnessed in your life?

Terry Virts: That's a good question. I think I've seen two partial eclipses from Earth, then I've seen one total eclipse [in] 2017, and then I saw an eclipse from space. So four or five, something like that.

And how would you describe the feeling of experiencing totality?

On a scale from one to 10, a partial solar eclipse is a seven. It's pretty cool. It gets a little bit dark, but you don't really notice that much. The total eclipse was like a million when I saw it in 2017—I was shocked at how amazing it was.

What about seeing the eclipse from space instead? How did you feel?

Seeing it from space was really unusual. I spent over seven months in space—I kind of saw a lot from the space station, but I've never seen anything like the eclipse.

What did it look like?

You look down at Earth and you just see this black shadow moving across. [In the past,] I've seen when the moons of Jupiter make a shadow on Jupiter or on Saturn, and you can see this black spot that looks really interesting. But to see it from space on Earth was really amazing. I'm glad they told us there was going to be an eclipse because it would've been unsettling, to say the least, to look over and see this big giant black thing moving across the planet.

Could you still make out the shape of the Earth?

Oh, yeah. There was Earth, it was the middle of the day, it was over the North Atlantic and it was cloudy. There were a lot of clouds down below. So it was just a normal day with this big black circle moving across the planet.