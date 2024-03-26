A NASA Scientist's Tips for Solar Eclipse Viewing
We got Dr. Michael Kirk's expert advice ahead of the April 8 total eclipse.
Whether this April's total solar eclipse will or will not be your first eclipse rodeo, you might want to take your space cowboy hat off and listen to a few wise words of wisdom—which won't come from me, of course.
On April 8, the much-awaited total solar eclipse will cross North America, and numerous states across the US will be able to experience totality for a few minutes. This year, Great American Eclipse reports that one to four million people are expected to travel to be in the path of totality, counting both seasoned eclipse chasers and new space-curious folks among them.
If you belong to the second category of people—or if you simply would like to learn a thing or two about eclipse-watching best practices—we're here to help. Or better, a real NASA scientist is here to help. In a recent interview with Thrillist, Dr. Michael Kirk, a research scientist in the Heliophysics Science Division at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, shed some light on how to best experience this year's total solar eclipse, providing useful tips and information for both experienced and new watchers alike.
If you're still on the fence about being in 100% totality during the eclipse and needed an extra nudge to make the commitment, Dr. Kirk is the right person to finally convince you to do so. According to Dr. Kirk, being at 99% totality is "definitely neat," but it isn't the same as being in total eclipse darkness. Totality, instead, is a "visceral experience," he previously told Thrillist. And, according to him, you really shouldn't miss out on it.
Now that you're hopefully convinced to be in the path of totality on April 8, let's get into some essential NASA tips to make the most out of the experience.
How to safely watch the total solar eclipse
Dr. Kirk can't stress enough the importance of having eclipse glasses with you on the day of the eclipse. At the same time, he can't recommend enough that people actually take them off (at the right time!)
"When [the sun] is 100% covered, you remove your glasses, and you can see [the total solar eclipse] with your own naked eye," Dr. Kirk explains. "And then of course, as the sun goes out of totality, and again, you get down to that 99.99% covered, you have to put your eclipse glasses back on."
The latter piece of information is crucial. Both before and immediately after the sun gets covered completely, you have to put your eclipse glasses on. Not abiding by these rules could lead to serious eye injuries—so watch out, and never look at the sun with a naked eye unless it's completely covered!
How to know when exactly to take your eclipse glasses off
Knowing when exactly to take your eclipse glasses off can seem like an intimidating task, but Dr. Kirk promises doing so safely is easier than you think. It's a simple, yet very effective rule.
"If you're way out and you don't have a good clock or you're not quite sure when totality happens," Dr. Kirk says, "when you have your glasses on and the sun disappears and you can't see anything in your glasses anymore, then [that’s when] you can take them off."
The same rule applies to the moments right after the eclipse, too. As soon as the sun starts peaking out again, make sure to look away, and put your eclipse glasses back on. Above all, Dr. Kirk advises to trust your instincts. "If you can't see anything through your glasses anymore, you can take them off," he says. "If you are seeing bright sunlight, it's time to not to look at the sun anymore."
What are the best locations for viewing the eclipse this year, according to NASA?
Unfortunately, for this upcoming eclipse, cloud cover is going to be the biggest challenge, and a few states within the eclipse's path of totality might miss out on witnessing the actual event. However, some locations are better than others.
"The best chances are right at the US-Mexico border inside the US, and that's only about 50/50 in terms of climatology of how likely it is going to be cloudy," explains Dr. Kirk. "If you get up to New England, it's really rough, [with] only a 20-30% chance of clear skies. So if I could go anywhere, I would go down to Mexico."
For the event, Dr. Kirk will be supporting NASA at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which is one of the major NASA events taking place on eclipse day. Additional NASA eclipse events are also happening in Cleveland and in Kerrville, Texas.
Key advice #1: Be mobile
Since cloud cover is going to be the biggest concern and consideration, Dr. Kirk suggests you be ready to move around to catch a glimpse of the eclipse.
"If you absolutely want to see the eclipse, the best thing to do is be really mobile," Dr. Kirk says. "Because if clouds are coming in, you can be mobile and drive someplace else."
Key advice #2: Don't take photos of the eclipse
One thing you really shouldn't be worrying about on eclipse day is taking photos of the actual eclipse. According to Dr. Kirk, you should just forget about it, because it won't be worth your time.
"I don't care how good of a photographer you are, eclipse photography is just different," he explains. "You're going to be disappointed the first time you do it, so take a picture of your friends, your family, the environment, the party, and don't worry about taking a photo of the eclipse itself."
Mind you, it's not that Dr. Kirk doesn't trust your photographic skills—it's just that eclipse photography is best when left to professionals or amateur astronomers who are able to take gorgeous photos of it. And as Dr. Kirk points out, some of them will be available online for free, so you can download one of those if you want a printed-out memory of the phenomenon.
It's also part of Dr. Kirk's agenda to remind you to freely enjoy the event.
"Make sure that you have time to enjoy the eclipse, especially in totality, and don't try to be doing too many things," he says. "Be a little selfish and enjoy it. See how it impacts you, because it impacts everybody. There hasn't been a single person I met that hasn't felt something from the eclipse."
Key advice #3: Make it fun
It's a serious celestial event, but it doesn't have to be! The best thing that you can do to really enjoy the event and make cherished memories is, even according to a NASA scientist, to try and genuinely have a good time with it.
"Make an event out of it, make it a party," says Dr. Kirk. "Even if you're just in your backyard, just have fun with it, because you can't control the weather as much as we'd like to, but what you can control is how you enjoy it, so take some time and make a plan."
That way, even in the unfortunate event of cloudy weather, you still have something to enjoy with your friends, family, or all the other folks that gathered with you for the day. As Dr. Kirk points out, there will be plenty of livestreams—even NASA-curated ones!—and worst case scenario, you can count on those while you still have a hell of a good time.
Key advice #4: Use all the eclipse-related NASA resources available
If you really want to make the most out of the eclipse, NASA has got you covered. Dr. Kirk strongly encourages everyone interested in the total solar eclipse to head over to NASA's website and check out the latest updated resources and eclipse maps.
"Make sure [you] can go to nasa.gov, especially if you aren't able to see the eclipse," he explains. "FOMO is real!"
During the eclipse, Dr. Kirk explains, you can even be part of the celebrations and parties through NASA's eclipse broadcast. "Even if you have to work or you're in school or something, you can still be a part of the celebration, because it really is nationwide," says Dr. Kirk. "And we want to include everybody."