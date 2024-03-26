A NASA Scientist's Tips for Solar Eclipse Viewing

What are the best locations for viewing the eclipse this year, according to NASA?

Unfortunately, for this upcoming eclipse, cloud cover is going to be the biggest challenge, and a few states within the eclipse's path of totality might miss out on witnessing the actual event. However, some locations are better than others.

"The best chances are right at the US-Mexico border inside the US, and that's only about 50/50 in terms of climatology of how likely it is going to be cloudy," explains Dr. Kirk. "If you get up to New England, it's really rough, [with] only a 20-30% chance of clear skies. So if I could go anywhere, I would go down to Mexico."

For the event, Dr. Kirk will be supporting NASA at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which is one of the major NASA events taking place on eclipse day. Additional NASA eclipse events are also happening in Cleveland and in Kerrville, Texas.

Key advice #1: Be mobile

Since cloud cover is going to be the biggest concern and consideration, Dr. Kirk suggests you be ready to move around to catch a glimpse of the eclipse.

"If you absolutely want to see the eclipse, the best thing to do is be really mobile," Dr. Kirk says. "Because if clouds are coming in, you can be mobile and drive someplace else."

Key advice #2: Don't take photos of the eclipse

One thing you really shouldn't be worrying about on eclipse day is taking photos of the actual eclipse. According to Dr. Kirk, you should just forget about it, because it won't be worth your time.

"I don't care how good of a photographer you are, eclipse photography is just different," he explains. "You're going to be disappointed the first time you do it, so take a picture of your friends, your family, the environment, the party, and don't worry about taking a photo of the eclipse itself."

Mind you, it's not that Dr. Kirk doesn't trust your photographic skills—it's just that eclipse photography is best when left to professionals or amateur astronomers who are able to take gorgeous photos of it. And as Dr. Kirk points out, some of them will be available online for free, so you can download one of those if you want a printed-out memory of the phenomenon.

It's also part of Dr. Kirk's agenda to remind you to freely enjoy the event.

"Make sure that you have time to enjoy the eclipse, especially in totality, and don't try to be doing too many things," he says. "Be a little selfish and enjoy it. See how it impacts you, because it impacts everybody. There hasn't been a single person I met that hasn't felt something from the eclipse."

Key advice #3: Make it fun

It's a serious celestial event, but it doesn't have to be! The best thing that you can do to really enjoy the event and make cherished memories is, even according to a NASA scientist, to try and genuinely have a good time with it.

"Make an event out of it, make it a party," says Dr. Kirk. "Even if you're just in your backyard, just have fun with it, because you can't control the weather as much as we'd like to, but what you can control is how you enjoy it, so take some time and make a plan."

That way, even in the unfortunate event of cloudy weather, you still have something to enjoy with your friends, family, or all the other folks that gathered with you for the day. As Dr. Kirk points out, there will be plenty of livestreams—even NASA-curated ones!—and worst case scenario, you can count on those while you still have a hell of a good time.