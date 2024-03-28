Solar Explosions and More Things You May See in the Sky on Eclipse Day

For once, I am not here to talk to you about the total solar eclipse—sort of. Actually, I'm here to remind you of all the other celestial events you can look forward to on the same day as the eclipse, courtesy of our very own beautiful sky.

Sure, the total solar eclipse—crowned the most anticipated celestial event of 2024—is going to, by far, steal the show on April 8, but its presence also creates a few opportunities to witness some other cool stuff going on in the sky.

You could witness massive solar explosions during the eclipse

And you definitely shouldn't worry about it.

What the seemingly intimidating terminology means is that thanks to the sun being completely obscured by the moon (for all those witnessing the eclipse from within the path of totality), you might be able to see some gorgeous "dark-pink towers and loops of electrically charged plasma" spewing off from the sun and into space, Space.com reports.

The reason behind these protrusions is that the sun is near the peak of its 11-year cycle, which is also called solar maximum.

"There have been a few examples of such prominence eruptions over the past few months, each of which would have given a great show if occurring during a total solar eclipse," National Solar Observatory solar physicist Ryan French told Space.com. "But it's worth noting that the eclipse will still provide a view of stationary, non-eruptive prominences; they'll just be smaller and closer to the sun's surface than they would be mid-eruption."

If you're lucky, you could also witness a coronal mass ejection, which is a massive ejection of plasma and magnetic field stemming from the sun's corona. You'll be able to recognize it thanks to its spiral-like structure, which will rise up high into the sun's atmosphere.

A few planets will be visible during daytime

Again, you have the total solar eclipse to thank for this one.

Thanks to sunlight being blocked off for a few minutes, space enthusiasts will get the chance to see some planets that usually aren't visible during this time of the year.

According to NASA, you should try and spot Jupiter, Venus, Mars, and Saturn during the total solar eclipse. Making sure you're always wearing your eclipse glasses, look to the upper left of the sun to find Jupiter, while Venus, Mars, and Saturn, will be located to its lower right side.

A rare comet might be visible on eclipse day

The Devil Comet—which also sounds intimidating, but isn't—is set to be potentially visible in our night sky throughout the month of April. This is because its perihelion (which is the comet's closest point to the sun), is expected to fall on April 21, The Arizona Republic reports.

The comet, which owes its nickname to its horned nature and is actually officially known as Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks, makes its appearance in our skies roughly every 71 years, similar to the iconic Halley's Comet.

While catching a glimpse of it on April 8 isn't certain, its relative closeness to the sun ahead of its perihelion makes it a more likely scenario. However, it would be visible during the night sky or, if extremely lucky, during the minutes of totality of the total solar eclipse. If so, it would be located to the right of Jupiter.