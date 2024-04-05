Here's the Latest Weather Forecast for the Total Solar Eclipse

However, due to the last development, the situation is somewhat flipped, CNN reports. As of this writing, the Northeast region now has high chances of clear skies (especially New England), while some southern states could be cloudy on April 8 due to a storm system moving in.

The severe weather conditions aren't supposed to hit the Southern Plains and Mississippi Valley (and potentially, some parts of the Tennessee and Ohio valleys) until later in the day on April 8, but there is a chance that clouds will cover some of these areas ahead of the storms.

For other southern states, instead, it's still a 50/50 chance. Parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana have an increased risk of being hit by thunderstorms on eclipse day. However, the storms are currently being forecast for the evening hours, according to the Storm Prediction Center, and the storms usually come in after a cloudless sky when the afternoon heat has reached its maximum height, as CNN explains. Therefore, eclipse watchers could still luck out on clear skies during the actual eclipse.

Which states have the best and worst chances of clear skies on eclipse day?

All this considered, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Marc Chenard, the Northeast, parts of Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois have the best chances of clear skies on eclipse day, the Associated Press reports.

On the other hand, cloud coverage in some areas of Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, and Texas could go either way—so you better make solid plans to possibly be on the move toward clearer skies on eclipse day.

Even if it's cloudy, you still might be able to experience the eclipse. Even with a thick cloud cover, you might not be able to really see the sun, but you'll still be able to experience nighttime during daytime if you're sitting within the path of totality.