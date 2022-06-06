Totino's Just Unveiled a New Pizza Roll Flavor
And it comes highly requested by fans.
Totino's Pizza Rolls are the thing to eat after a night of too much tequila. You've worked up an appetite with that impressive Casamigos-fueled dance floor performance and need the carbs to avoid, or at least temper, that next-day headache.
Now, there's yet another flavor to satiate your 3 am cravings. Totino's is teaming up with gaming organization FaZe Clan Inc. to drop one of the most highly-requested new varieties: FaZe Clan Buffalo Chicken Pizza Rolls.
"We are extremely proud to build upon our successful first year with Totino's, and as we go into our second year together, we wanted to do something innovative and exciting we think all FaZe fans will love," FaZe Clan's Senior Vice President of Partnerships Adam Bauer said in a press release. "Since the start of our partnership, we've continued to look for opportunities to give our community new ways to enjoy the brand and we cannot wait to launch one of the most requested flavors of Pizza Rolls to hit shelves yet."
The Buffalo Chicken Pizza Rolls will join retailers nationwide in July. The flavor features all-white-meat chicken and aged cayenne hot sauce enveloped inside the brand's signature golden crust.
"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with FaZe Clan and be able to deliver a snack for gaming and beyond," brand experience manager for Totino's Taylor Roseberry added in the release. "This new snack was developed based on fan-demand and we're eager to get it in their hands to share the amazing buffalo chicken flavor of this perfect snack."