Totino's Just Unveiled a New Pizza Roll Flavor

Totino's Pizza Rolls are the thing to eat after a night of too much tequila. You've worked up an appetite with that impressive Casamigos-fueled dance floor performance and need the carbs to avoid, or at least temper, that next-day headache.

Now, there's yet another flavor to satiate your 3 am cravings. Totino's is teaming up with gaming organization FaZe Clan Inc. to drop one of the most highly-requested new varieties: FaZe Clan Buffalo Chicken Pizza Rolls.

"We are extremely proud to build upon our successful first year with Totino's, and as we go into our second year together, we wanted to do something innovative and exciting we think all FaZe fans will love," FaZe Clan's Senior Vice President of Partnerships Adam Bauer said in a press release. "Since the start of our partnership, we've continued to look for opportunities to give our community new ways to enjoy the brand and we cannot wait to launch one of the most requested flavors of Pizza Rolls to hit shelves yet."