These Tourist Attractions Have the Longest Lines in the World

One of the worst parts of visiting Disney World is that unless you spend extra on fast passes and extra perks, you're going to be spending the majority of your time waiting in lines instead of riding rides. But theme parks aren't the only place where you can get held up in atrocious lines while traveling. In a new study from HawaiianIslands, the site analyzed thousands of traveler reviews to determine which tourist attractions have the worst lines.

"To discover the most complained-about tourist queues, we ranked the most popular tourist attractions in each country according to how many of their reviews on Tripadvisor mentioned ‘long queue,'" the HawaiianIslands study said of its methodology. In total, there were almost 11 million reviews analyzed in November 2023 to deliver a comprehensive breakdown of the world's worst lines, whether at art galleries, landmarks or theme parks.

The study found that the most-complained-about lines in the world are the lines for the Eiffel Tower in France. Also in the top 10 most-complained-about queues is the Empire State Building in New York City. In fact, globally, New York City had two of the 20 most-complained-about lines—the other is the Top of the Rock.

Check out the results of the study below, including the tourist attractions with the longest lines in countries all over the world: