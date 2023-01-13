These Are the Cities Where It's Hardest (and Easiest) to Find a Public Restroom

There's nothing worse than being on vacation and experiencing the sudden urge to go to the bathroom. No matter how much you've urged your body to just go while you were still at the hotel, it's only in the middle of a beautiful walk miles from your lodging that your body wants to complete the digestive process. Hopefully this isn't an experience entirely exclusive to me. Either way, everyone has to go to the bathroom, and based on data compiled by the UK-based bathroom supply company QS Supplies, it's easier to find a public restroom in some cities than others.

Paris has the most public restrooms among the most popular 69 tourist cities included in the analysis, with an average of 6.72 toilets per square kilometer. “Paris's iconic 'sanisettes' make up more than half of the city's public toilets,” the report states. “Sanisettes are free to use, accessible and self-cleaning, and those that are on main roads are open 24/7. It's an excellent example for other busy cities."

Cairo, on the other hand, only has two public toilets every kilometer. Below is the complete ranking of all 69 cities included in the ranking.