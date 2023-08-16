No, You Should Not Climb the Trevi Fountain Just to Fill Your Water Bottle

Rome's Trevi Fountain is famous for so many things: the extensive history, the late baroque style of sculpture, and the rumored luck it possesses for people who toss in a coin. But this week, the iconic attraction is famous not for its artistry—but instead for its most basic function: a water fountain. A now-viral TikTok shows a woman climbing across the barriers and filling up her water bottle. The video, which was posted in July, has over 1.3 million views.

In the video, you can hear people hollering out in confusion, while security guards are blowing their whistles and beckoning the woman to stop climbing on the fountain. As she climbed out of the fountain, one of those guards made her way over to the trespasser. Their exchange cannot be heard, but the security guard seems to be baffled, while the woman who climbed on the fountain seems to be somewhat aloof.

According to Lex Jones, who filmed the incident seen in the TikTok below, the woman seemed confused about how what she was doing was wrong and didn't understand why she would be in trouble. "There were signs all over saying that's not allowed," Jones told Storyful. "I was just like, 'Wow, this is crazy,' so I started videoing it."