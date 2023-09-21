A Tourist Paid $210 to Throw Their Live Lobster Dinner Back Into the Ocean

Sometimes, throwing money away can be the best part of vacation. Usually, that entails paying a little too much to see an attraction, or spending more than you should on a fancy dinner. For one Swiss tourist in Italy, it actually involved throwing that fancy dinner back into the ocean.

The Italian publication La Repubblica reported that a tourist visiting Gente di Mare in Golfo Aranci on the Italian island Sardinia purchased one of the restaurant’s live lobsters—which are typically then cooked for the guest, and instead of proceeding to have it cooked for her dinner, she tossed it back into the bay.

"The lady entered our restaurant and was immediately struck by the aquarium we have at the entrance," restaurant co-owner Antonio Fasolino told the publication. "She asked me if the lobster, which was in the water with plenty of space available, as happens in all fish restaurants that respect animals, could be released into the sea. And I replied: no problem for me! She then sat down at the table with her husband."