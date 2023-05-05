It Is Someone's Full-Time Job to Rescue Tourists' Phones from This Popular Lake

One time, I was walking down the street and I got scammed out of $900. I came home and was really sad, and my roommate looked at me and said: "That's what they call the stupid tax." It hurt, but they weren't wrong. I was being silly and it cost me a whole bunch of money. I'm assuming the people who are paying enterprising men about $220 a pop to retrieve the phones and cameras they drop into China's famous West Lake very similarly.

According to the South China Morning Post, some divers are making as much as $1,500 per day diving into the popular tourist destination's waters to retrieve phones dropped in by slippery handed travelers. Just in recent months, West Lake near Hangzhou in Zhejiang province has had millions of visitors pass through.

One man, Huang Yiyong, has reportedly made a full-time job out of diving for the lost items. He will charge up to $220 per dive, depending on if he needs to don his diving gear, swim far down, or if he can retrieve the phone in his regular clothes. Huang earns about $4,400 per month making the dives—though as a father of five the money is stretching as far as it needs to.

"My wife and my kids all live in my hometown in Hunan province in southern China. I need to send them at least 10,000 yuan each month,” Huang said, according to the Morning Post. “So I have to work hard for my family!”

While the West Lake park officials do offer alternative methods for retrieving items dropped in the lake, if you don't want to get your own hands dirty and you're in the mood to support a local entrepreneur, you can always seek out Huang Yiyong. Alternatively? Get one of those little wrist straps for your phone, and spare your device an unwanted swim.