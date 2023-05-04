Tourists in Hawaii Drove Directly Into a Harbor, Just Like on 'The Office'

They say that sometimes art imitates life. In a recent moment immortalized by a cell phone camera, life imitates art (The Office). Onlookers observed as two tourists in Hawai'i drove their car straight into a harbor, after reportedly following GPS directions that led them astray.

On April 29, two women were in a vehicle that went directly into the Honokohau Small Boat Harbor in Kailua-Kona, WSAZ News reported. Fortunately, both people in the vehicle were able to exit the car unharmed, though bystanders did enter the water to help the driver exit the vehicle.

"I was just sitting there trying to seek shelter from the rain, and then the next thing, I saw a car drive directly past our boat straight into the harbor at a pretty decent speed," Christie Hutchinson told the Washington Post in an interview. "It was so confidently done, they didn't have a look of panic on their face. They were still smiling."