Tourists Hit with $900 Fine After Breaking into the Colosseum to Drink Beer

“Don’t go to another country and sneak into an ancient building and expect everything to be peachy keen.” That’s more or less what someone should have told two American tourists earlier this week before they broke into the Colosseum.

The pair, ages 24 and 25, were spotted at about 5:30 am simply chatting and drinking beers inside the ancient amphitheater, which for those unfamiliar, is located in the city center of Rome, Italy. The duo climbed over high railings to get in, walked up the ancient steps to the second level of the building, then sat in the very famous arches of the structure to have a drink. Those arches point outward toward the city. The men were, unsurprisingly, spotted by a passerby who alerted police.

A spokesperson for Rome's carabinieri police force told CNN that the onlooker alerted a police car nearby, which then stopped the two young men on Via dei Fori Imperiali, a street right outside of the Colosseum. The men were then slapped with a $900 fine.

Unfortunately, vandalizing and trespassing in Italy over this pandemic year isn’t a new thing. After travel restrictions eased in May, the country has been cracking down on crimes committed by tourists.