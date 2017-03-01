News

Watch This Truck Fly Through the Air During a 115mph Police Chase

A pickup truck speeding from the police at 115 mph hit a spike strip in Webster Parish, Louisiana, yesterday, sending the vehicle and its driver -- an 18-year-old -- into a drainage ditch before it jumped into the air like a Hot Wheels toy. 

Once airborne, the Toyota Tacoma truck cleared a fence, clipped tree limbs, and eventually crashed down onto a sedan parked in front of a restaurant. The crash was captured on video by a bystander named Kaleb Gallups.

Kevonte Dekorey Austin, the 18-year-old driver who appeared to have stolen the vehicle, was an escaped prisoner on a work release. Police stopped the Tacoma for speeding on the highway, while Austin was in the passenger's seat. As the cop spoke with the original driver, Austin climbed into the driver's seat and took off. Police laid the spike strip further down the highway and the rest is airborne history.

A woman was sitting in the Toyota Corolla the truck landed on, but -- remarkably -- got out unscathed. Her name is Barbara Harlon, and she was able to escape from the passenger door after the entire roof of her car caved in under the weight of the Tacoma. 

"I felt around to see if I was hurt and could tell that I was okay," Harlon told KSLA. "God was with me."

Both Austin and the unnamed original driver of the Tacoma were taken into custody.

H/T: KSLA

Eric Vilas-Boas is a writer and editor at Thrillist. Follow him @e_vb_.

