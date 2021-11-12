Trader Joe's Is Recalling Its Ground Chicken Burgers Due to Potential Bone Fragments

You know it's a bad day when "Trader Joe's" and "recall" fall in the same sentence, but that's exactly what's happening. Our precious grocery retailer is pulling 97,887 pounds of raw ground chicken patties from store shelves. And as if that weren't bad enough, the reason is due to potential bone fragments found in the mixture. Not exactly appetizing, huh?

On Wednesday, the USDA released a statement announcing the recall and warning shoppers to double-check their products. So if you've got any Chile-Lime Chicken Burgers or Spinach-Feta Chicken Sliders, you might want to review the product codes.

According to the statement, shoppers complained about finding pieces of bone in their chicken burgers, spurring the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) to issue the recall. The product in question was produced between August 16 and September 29, 2021.

Here are the impacted products:

One-pound, four-count boxes of Trader Joe's Chile-Lime Chicken Burgers

The lot codes are 2281, 2291, 2311, 2351, 2361, 2371, 2441, 2511, 2521, 2531, 2561, 2591, 2601, 2671, and 2721.

Nine-pound, 72-count bulk boxes of Spinach-Feta Chicken Sliders

The lot codes are 2361 and 2631.

The patties, distributed nationwide through the USDA, which did not provide a retailer list, were found in the frozen aisle. No confirmed illnesses have been reported.