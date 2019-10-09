Calling All Cat Moms: Trader Joe's Is Making an Advent Calendar Specifically for Cats

Don't know what to get your judgmental feline friend this holiday season? Fret not. Trader Joe's has you covered with an all-new product: an advent calendar for your cat.
The kitty advent calendar follows a similar product launch from last year, an advent calendar marketed specifically for dogs. Now cats won't have to feel left out, with 24 treats crafted from seaweed and fish in honor of the countdown to Christmas. The treats reportedly get bigger and better as Christmas approaches, with a large fish-shaped treat that awaits the final day.
“We heard from our feline-loving customers that we should have something for their cats,” TJ’s Vice President of Merchandising, Colin Fields, said in a Trader Joe's-related podcast, according to reporting from Us Magazine. “So we found it, we developed it and it’s pretty cool.”
Trader Joe's has yet to divulge when the advent calendars will launch -- and for how much -- but keep your eyes peeled for the holiday offering, among other holiday favorites like candy cane Joe Joe's and stinky cranberry Stilton, on your local TJ's new product end cap. Whether your cat is naughty or nice, this gift is admittedly purrfect.
Viral Granny Rips Shots With Grandson, Gives Relationship Advice
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.