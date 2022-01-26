These Are the Best Products You Can Buy at Trader Joe's, According to Customers

Trader Joe's fan base is a group of loyal customers, which the grocery store recognizes with the Trader Joe's Annual Customer Choice Awards.

This year, TJ's best was discussed on the Inside Trader Joe's Podcast, revealing which products are the most popular among shoppers. The grocery store chain narrowed top runners into categories like favorite overall; favorite beverage; favorite cheese; favorite sweet/dessert; favorite entree; favorite home, bath & body product; favorite produce; favorite snack; and favorite vegan/vegetarian product.

Here are some of the top products:

Favorite Overall : Mandarin Orange Chicken

: Mandarin Orange Chicken Favorite Beverage : Non-Dairy Oat Beverage

: Non-Dairy Oat Beverage Favorite Cheese : Unexpected Cheddar

: Unexpected Cheddar Favorite Sweet/Dessert : Hold the Cone! Mini Ice Cream Cones

: Hold the Cone! Mini Ice Cream Cones Favorite Vegan/Vegetarian Product: Soy Chorizo

According to TJ's, thousands of customers helped curate the 13th annual list. "Customers responded to our call for votes to name their very favorite Trader Joe's products." The grocery store chain added, "We've tallied the ballots, and while some of the winners may surprise you, others may be just as you expected."

You can see the complete list here.