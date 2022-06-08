Trader Joe's Employees Have Filed for a Union Election

On June 8, the Twitter account of the worker-led movement organizing Trader Joe's employees, Trader Joe's United, announced a significant step in their campaign. The group announced that employees have filed for a union election. The New York Times reports that this filing will occur at a Western Massachusetts store. A union election will allow employees to vote whether or not they want to form a union at their workplace.

The announcement follows some historic wins for other national companies, Amazon and Starbucks. Since employees at the first corporate Starbucks store voted to unionize in December 2021, over 120 stores have unionized. Despite Amazon's efforts to block labor organizing in Staten Island, employees at a warehouse also successfully voted to form a union.

Rumblings about labor organizing at Trader Joe's stores have been happening for quite some time. More Perfect Union reported that while Trader Joe's presents itself as a great place to work, employees are toiling under pay cuts, a lack of benefits, and increasingly unsafe working environments.