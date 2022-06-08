Trader Joe's Employees Have Filed for a Union Election
The workers at the grocery chain became the latest to join a nationwide labor movement.
On June 8, the Twitter account of the worker-led movement organizing Trader Joe's employees, Trader Joe's United, announced a significant step in their campaign. The group announced that employees have filed for a union election. The New York Times reports that this filing will occur at a Western Massachusetts store. A union election will allow employees to vote whether or not they want to form a union at their workplace.
The announcement follows some historic wins for other national companies, Amazon and Starbucks. Since employees at the first corporate Starbucks store voted to unionize in December 2021, over 120 stores have unionized. Despite Amazon's efforts to block labor organizing in Staten Island, employees at a warehouse also successfully voted to form a union.
Rumblings about labor organizing at Trader Joe's stores have been happening for quite some time. More Perfect Union reported that while Trader Joe's presents itself as a great place to work, employees are toiling under pay cuts, a lack of benefits, and increasingly unsafe working environments.
The day before this election announcement arrived, a video circulating on social media showed Trader Joe's employees at a New York City store confronting managers about a weeklong delay in being informed about an active shooter threat against the store. HuffPost reported that some employees were told to leave work if they were unwilling to remove their union pins from their uniforms.
When one person on Twitter asked how shoppers can support union efforts, Trader Joe's United responded, "The best way to support us right now is to come shopping—let the crew know we have your support and let management (look for a Hawaiian shirt) know how excited you are to shop at a unionized store."
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.