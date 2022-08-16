You Can Get Paid $1,000 to Taste Test Trader Joe's New Fall Foods

Are you looking for a low lift side gig this fall to recoup all the summer splurging? Well, we've got one that promises to be more enjoyable than most. FinanceBuzz is looking for a taste tester of all the fall-flavored foods available at Trader Joe's. The notes on your favorite foods will help shoppers determine what is worth the purchase and what should be left on the shelf.

The person chosen to be the "Pumpkin Spice Pundit" will be paid $1,000 plus an extra $500 in Trader Joe's gift cards. To be eligible for the role, you'll need to love pumpkins and live near a Trader Joe's where you can shop in person. You'll be responsible for photographing each food item and pairing it with a brief description and a rating of the food based on several different critereia. That documentation and analysis will be shared with FinanceBuzz shoppers, so they can determine whether they should add each fall food to their basket.

If making your way through pumpkin-spiced and cinnamon-flavored foods sounds like your type of side gig, you can apply to be the Pumpkin Spice Pundit via the FinanceBuzz website. Applications for the role are due by August 28 at 11:59 pm ET. The official Trader Joe's tester will be selected on September 2 and will have until September 18 to taste and rate the Trader Joe's foods. You must be based in the United States and be at least 18 years old to be eligible.