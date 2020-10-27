Trader Joe's Just Recalled 4,400 Pounds of Frozen Fish

Walk into a Trader Joe's and before you know it, your basket's bursting with enough Cookie Butter, Mac & Cheese Bites, and Pancake Bread to feed a small army. But you can cross one thing off your impossibly long grocery list now that TJ's is recalling 4,400 pounds of frozen fish.

The fan-favorite grocer is pulling its Gluten Free Battered Halibut from store shelves. The product reportedly contains undeclared wheat and milk allergens, according to the FDA. The product, which has a SKU number of 00503822, was sold in Trader Joe's stores across Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat and milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product," Seattle-based company Orca Bay said in a statement via the FDA.