This Is Trader Joe's Spectacular Holiday Grocery Lineup

One of my favorite parts of the holidays is that all the food is themed—cookies shaped like little gingerbread people and trees, stars, and candy canes. Everything under the sun comes in a peppermint flavor. Extra sugar coats already sweet snacks to mimic the appearance of snow. It's excellent. And to no one's surprise, Trader Joe's took the opportunity to make festive snacks and took the endeavor an extra mile.

Here's what you can expect to find at Trader Joe's this holiday season, according to the grocery store itself. Keep an eye out for returning favorites and new options because this list has a bit of both.

Panoply of Organic Italian Pasta offers five individual bags of pasta that each contain a different "bronze-die extruded shape." Perfect for gifting to the pasta lover in your life.

Chocolate Peppermint Loaf & Baking Mix has cocoa, chocolate chips, and natural peppermint flavor. Delicious.

Dark Chocolate Covered Gingerbread Cookie Folk are like TJ's Chocolate Covered Lebkuchen in that they're gingerbread biscuits enrobed in Dark Chocolate, but without the nuts or fruit.