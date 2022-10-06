Trader Joe's Is Bringing Back In-Store Samples

According to CNN, little snacks to munch on while shopping are coming back to the aisles of Trader Joe's. Admittedly, that’s now how CNN explained it. The wording was much closer to "in-store food samples returned to some Trader Joe's stores." Tomato, tomato. Anyway you say, the return of shopping snacks is very exciting. Shoppers posted photos and videos on social media of getting samples of granola and Halloween cookies. Trader Joe's employees say that the single-serve snacks will be offered in New York and California stores. Food demos will only be available in certain stores. Nationwide, not all Trader Joe's stores will have samples and demonstrations.

People was able to confirm the return of samples with Trader Joe's representatives. "Demo is back in our stores," a Trader Joe's spokesperson told People. "We are bringing it back with a new approach. We want to focus a little more on new products. Things not necessarily on your shopping list but things we're excited to share.” The offering of samples was ended at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, when safety precautions prohibited that kind of interaction. According to CNN, while samples are coming back, hot coffee hasn't made a return at the grocery store. As someone who gets hungry all the time while shopping, the news that Trader Joe's is bringing back samples is delightful news. Trying to shop on an empty stomach is terrible.

