Trader Joe's Is Selling Everything Bagel Seasoning Now

02/23/2017
At this point in your life, there's really no wrong time of day or place to enjoy an everything bagel. But in the event that you find yourself without the iconic bread ring, Trader Joe's recently introduced an everything bagel seasoning that'll make other foods "everything," too. Maybe TJ's isn't such a "living hellscape" after all. 

It's aptly called the Everything But the Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend and, basically, it's all the stuff that falls onto your shirt, lap, counter, floor when you eat an everything bagel, but conveniently bottled. Trader Joe's describes the seasoning as a "simple (yet exemplary) blend of sesame seeds (white and black), poppy seeds, dried garlic & onion, and sea salt flakes" that's perfect for adding a savory flavor to grilled chicken, baked potatoes, buttered popcorn, dips, pastas, pizza dough, and several other foods. One bottle will set you back $1.99.

Naturally, dozens of people have already posted Instagram photos of the foods they've made with the new seasoning, including things like avocado toast, chicken, and quinoa: 

Basically, the stuff appears to be good on just about anything -- dare we say everything

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and bought this the other day, but has yet to actually season something with it. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

