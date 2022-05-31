Heads-Up, These Salad Kits from Trader Joe's Have Been Recalled

The recall was prompted by undeclared wheat and eggs.

By Janae Price

Published on 5/31/2022 at 3:25 PM

Taylor Farms Retail is voluntarily recalling its Trader Joe’s brand Lemony Arugula Basil Salad Kit due to the potential of undeclared wheat and eggs contained in the kit. According to a notice from the Food and Drug Administration, the recall that was originally initiated last week has hit TJ locations nationwide.

The recall was prompted after a consumer reported an incorrect ingredient in the salad kit. Undeclared allergens may put any person with wheat and egg sensitivity at risk of an adverse reaction if they consume the product.

If you've recently purchased the Lemony Arugula Basil Salad Kit, be on the lookout for a "Best If Used By Date" of June 2,2022, which can be found on the upper right hand corner of the package. The item currently being taken off shelves is the packaged 9.75-ounce bag, according to the FDA.

See all of the product information below:

Luckily, there have been no reported illnesses connected to the salad kits so far. The FDA is advising any consumers who bought Trader Joe’s Lemony Arugula Basil Salad Kit with a "Best If Used by Date" of June 2, to throw the it away. Customers with any questions can also contact Taylor Farms at 855-455-0098 Monday through Friday between 8 am and 4 pm PST.

