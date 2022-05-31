Heads-Up, These Salad Kits from Trader Joe's Have Been Recalled

Taylor Farms Retail is voluntarily recalling its Trader Joe’s brand Lemony Arugula Basil Salad Kit due to the potential of undeclared wheat and eggs contained in the kit. According to a notice from the Food and Drug Administration, the recall that was originally initiated last week has hit TJ locations nationwide.

The recall was prompted after a consumer reported an incorrect ingredient in the salad kit. Undeclared allergens may put any person with wheat and egg sensitivity at risk of an adverse reaction if they consume the product.

If you've recently purchased the Lemony Arugula Basil Salad Kit, be on the lookout for a "Best If Used By Date" of June 2,2022, which can be found on the upper right hand corner of the package. The item currently being taken off shelves is the packaged 9.75-ounce bag, according to the FDA.

See all of the product information below: