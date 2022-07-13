Salads From Trader Joe's Are Being Recalled

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has issued a public health alert on Trader Joe's salads.

Ready-to-eat Caesar salads sold at Trader Joe's are subject to a public health alert. That's not being called a recall because the salads are no longer available for purchase. Some people, however, may still have the salads at home or in the office.

The health concern is focused on the dressing, which may contain egg, an allergen. Due to an error, that's not listed on the label, which makes the salads a danger to individuals with allergies. The recall is on just one type of the grocer's ready-to-eat salads, all of which were produced on July 5. Here are the details on the recalled salad.

Nine-ounce plastic clamshell containers of "Trader Joe's Caesar Salad with White Chicken Meat and Creamy Caesar Dressing" with best-by dates of 07/11/22 and 07/12/22

Those salads carry the establishment number "P-46987" inside the USDA mark of inspection, and they were only available at Trader Joe's stores in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington.

The problem was detected when the producer notified the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) that the dressing packets appeared to be incorrect. As with most recalls or public health alerts, you're urged not to eat the salads. They're requesting customers throw them out or return them for a refund.