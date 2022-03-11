Salad Dressing with Plastic Chunks Has Forced a Recall at Trader Joe's

The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert for a ready-to-eat chicken salad sold at Trader Joe's. The salad dressing involved has been recalled because the "salad dressing may contain hard plastic."

Specifically, Trader Joe's Crunchy Slaw with Chicken, Crispy Noodles & Peanut Dressing used the dressing and is the alert's primary concern. The dressing was recalled by the producer after it was used in the slaw, which FSIS has referred to as a chicken salad product. It was sold in 12-ounce plastic trays with the label pictured in this notice.

The products were made on March 3, 4, 5, and 6 with use-by dates that run through March 9-12. These were exclusively distributed at grocery stores in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah. The packaging has the establishment number "P-6247" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Fortunately, no injuries or illnesses have been reported in association with the dressing. Nonetheless, Trader Joe's and FSIS recommend that you do not eat any of the recalled food if you still have it in the fridge. "We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund," the grocer writes on its site.