Trader Joe's Is Recalling a Bunch of Products Due to Listeria Concerns

Trader Joe's has something of a cult-like following, with fans flocking to the grocery store chain for its crowd-favorite cauliflower gnocchi and budget-friendly reputation. ICYMI, $5 wine is the rule, not the exception here. But before you head out for your weekly TJ's haul, you might wanna rethink your list. The company is recalling a bunch of products due to listeria contamination concerns.
Don't worry, your precious cauli gnocchi is fine. But some of your other faves? Not so much. This list of potentially contaminated products includes the refrigerated, prepackaged California Rolls, Classic California Rolls with Brown Rice & Avocado, Spicy California Rolls, Tempura Shrimp Crunch Rolls, Tofu Spring Rolls, Shrimp Spring Rolls, Smoked Salmon Philly Roll, Smoked Salmon Poke Bowl, Banh Mi Inspired Noodle Bowl, and the Queso Fundido Spicy Cheese Dip, according to Trader Joe's.
Basically, if you're into sushi or cheese dip (who isn't??), this isn't great news. There have been no reported illnesses as a result of potentially tainted food, but Trader Joe's is urging customers to "discard the [affected] product or return it to any Trader Joe's for a full refund."
According to the New York Post, supplier Fuji Food Products temporarily stopped production on a number of items, spurring TJ's to do the same.
"As responsible processors of safe, fresh food for nearly 30 years, we are addressing this problem vigorously and we apologize to those who are affected by it," CEO Farrell Hirsch said in a statement, noting that production will resume once the Food and Drug Administration gives their OK."
Fuji Food also distributes to other stores, as well -- like 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Food Lion, Hannaford, Giant Eagle Supermarkets, Porky, Bozzuto's, Supreme Lobster, and Superior Foods. So, you know, be cautious elsewhere, too.
h/t New York Post
