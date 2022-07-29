Trader Joe's Employees Have Unionized Their First Store

“The victory is historic, but not a surprise,” Trader Joe's United shared in a statement . “Since the moment we started this campaign a majority of the crew have enthusiastically supported our union, and despite the company's best effort to bust us, our majority has never wavered.”

On July 28, workers at a Trader Joe’s in Massachusetts made history by unionizing the first store in the company. After filing for a union election back in June , the workers at the Hadley, Massachusetts store voted 45 to 31 in favor of forming a union, according to The Guardian .

Trader Joe's workers are not the first at a major nationwide company in the food or retail spaces to form a union this year. Workers at Starbucks, and Amazon have also made historic strides in 2022. Apple and REI workers have also organized themselves this year. Trader Joe’s United is an independent union formed at the Hadley store, but they’ve worked with larger established organizations for legal and other guidance.

Now, the Hadley workers will form a bargaining unit and attempt to negotiate a contract with Trader Joe's. Two other stores—one in Boulder, Colorado and Minneapolis, Minnesota—have union elections in the works. There are 550 Trader Joe’s stores in the US. Trader Joe’s United has a GoFundMe that will be used to help fund meetings, campaign literature, and other organizing tools.

Ahead of the union vote in Hadley, Trader Joe’s raised pay by $10 an hour on Sundays, adding more sick time, and adding an overall pay raise at all its locations across the country.