You Could Win $100,000 to Travel the World With

The pandemic pretty much decimated the travel industry, leaving would-be wanderers grounded and planes well under full capacity. Now that it’s nearly over, travelers are itching to get back out and see the world again. Which is why travel tour company Trafalgar is offering up the chance for one lucky winner to see the world on its dime.

To be precise, it's offering one lucky winner $10,000 worth of travel every year for 10 years. That's $100,000—imagine how much of the world you could explore with that kind of money.

According to a recent Trafalgar survey of more than 5,000 travelers, more than half of respondents have planned a bucket-list-type trip for their next vacation, while seven out of 10 travelers surveyed said they plan to go on a trip they've been dreaming of forever.

To enter for a chance to win, all you need to do is attend one of Trafalgar's free "virtual sensory journeys." These allow attendees to explore one of around 300 local communities across the globe from the comfort of their homes, and maybe even get inspired for their next trip.

You have until September 30 to enter. The competition is open to hopeful travelers in the United States, Canada (with the exception of Quebec), Puerto Rico, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and South Africa. You can RSVP to a Trafalgar event here. Just fill out the required form, attend a virtual event, and you're done.