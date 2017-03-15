Train Blows Through Snow and Absolutely Douses Commuters

The east coast took a healthy coating of snow over the last couple days. However, Wednesday things were slowly getting back to normal.

Trains were running again, but they had to contend with the piles of snow winter storm Stella left behind. This train, which was clearly the first to traverse these tracks since the storm, had to forge a path through the wintery wonderland.

In the distance, a charming wake of snow spewed off to the sides. It inspired some commuters to take a video of the train's arrival through the snow as though they were waiting for the magical Hogwarts Express. However, the commuters were a little slow to react once the train approached the platform and that wake turned into a veritable snow explosion.