Here's How to Plan a 'Traitors'-Inspired U.K. Vacation

If you, like millions of others, have been watching season two of Peacock's The Traitors with bated breath, the popular reality show's backdrop has likely caught your eye. A spin on the classic party game Mafia, and based on a Dutch TV show called De Verraders, The Traitors actually has many international editions in addition to its popular US version, including a UK version that first premiered on BBC One in 2022.

The latest season of the US series, hosted by actor Alan Cumming, has featured 22 contestants plopped into a castle in the Scottish Highlands. Three of the contestants are initially secretly chosen as "traitors," while the rest are "faithful." Throughout the show, contestants have to determine who is a faithful or a traitor while also working together to grow a grand prize purse by completing various missions. Meanwhile, the traitors are plotting "murders," people are getting banished weekly under suspicion of being traitors, and the prize will ultimately go to the remaining faithfuls at the end, though traitors who manage to go undetected will steal the money.

It's high-stakes drama made all the better by its popular reality TV star contestants like Below Deck's Kate Chastain, The Bachelorette's Peter Weber, The Real World's CT Tamburello, The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Phaedra Parks, and even one politician—the former House of Commons Speaker John Bercow. New episodes of the show air on Thursdays at 9 pm ET.

The second season of the US show has been a massive hit for Peacock. Its January premiere had the highest unscripted television ratings of any show on the platform. It should come as little shock, then, that its breakthrough success has also inspired viewers to plot vacations around the Traitors lifestyle. According to a recent analysis of Google search data completed by travel information site Places to Travel, searches for flights to Scotland, where the show is filmed, spiked 159% the day after the show's season 2 premiere aired.

If you're among the many Traitors fans faithfully planning a trip to the stomping grounds of your favorite show, here is what you need to know to make it a successful mission.

Where is The Traitors filmed?

While watching all the drama go down, there’s the setting of the Ardross Castle to take in. Built in the 19th century on 100 acres cozied up to the Alness river, the castle is currently owned by the McTaggart family. It is used as a filming location for shows like The Traitors and as a wedding venue. And if you were curious to learn more about the castle, you are not alone. According to Google data, searches for the castle increased 4,500% compared to average search volume when the show's latest season premiered.

Can you visit Ardross Castle?

Unfortunately this specific castle in the Scottish Highlands is not open to the general public.

Can you stay there?

No. Unless you make it on to season three of The Traitors or get married there, an overnight stay at Ardross Castle is not possible. The overnight accommodations—which can sleep up to 41 people— aren’t available outside of filming or wedding events. Though this might be disappointing, you can take solace in the fact that even the cast themselves don't stay on site during filming—according to interviews with Cumming and others, they stay each night at an off-site hotel nearby.

Where can you stay for The Traitors vibes?

Fortunately, even though you can't stay at this specific castle as a member of the general public, there are still plenty of other places you can stay to get a very similar ambiance and setting. Whether or not you want to spend your time there manipulating fellow guests or reciting "oh, my lord, sweet baby Jesus, not Ekin-Su" is up to you.

Below are seven Traitors-esque places to stay listed on the Airbnb platform that are located throughout Scotland. A bonus? All of these stays are certified guest favorites, meaning they are some of the top-reviewed properties on Airbnb.