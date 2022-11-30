This 13-Day Transatlantic Cruise Is Celebrating Its Anniversary with 25 Cent Drinks

The Holland America Line is celebrating its 150th anniversary with a major re-launch. The company will be offering a special transatlantic cruise route beginning in April 2023 that will transport guests not just to a different location, but a different era. The sailing will take the Holland America Line’s maiden voyage, but backwards.

Departing in New York and heading to Rotterdam, the cruise will include performances from Emmy Award winning artists and culinary experiences that will emphasize the Holland America Line’s extensive history.

But perhaps the most exciting part of this sailing is how Holland America Line is packaging the history of its bars. The sailing will feature a “Throwback Happy Hour” that will feature drinks priced to when the beverage or brand began. That means you’ll be enjoying libations priced as low as 25 cents per glass. That’s the kind of history lesson I can get on board with.

The sailing will be 13 days, and you can book your passage and find more information about the journey at HollandAmerica.com.