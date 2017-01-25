These Countries Are Tied as the 'Least Corrupt' in the World

It’s possible that a deranged lunatic runs your country. It’s also possible that you live in a free and egalitarian society that promotes plurality and social welfare. (We hope it’s the latter, anyway!).

After all, there are 196 countries globally, and all governments are privy to some kind of corruption, eventually. Transparency International, a think-tank based in Berlin, ranked 176 of these countries based on the public’s perceived level of corruption, in both government and business.

The survey found that (drumroll please...) the least corrupt countries in the world for 2016 are Denmark and New Zealand, both of which scored a 90 out of Transparency's 100-point scale. Denmark earned the top honor last year with a score of 91, while New Zealand placed fourth in 2015 with a score of 88.